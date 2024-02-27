Govt to close of Third Mainland Bridge for 24 hours

The Federal Ministry of Works has said that the Third Mainland Bridge will be closed totally for 24 hours between 12 noon on Wednesday and 12 noon on Thursday.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos State, Olukorede Kesha, on Monday.

The statement read: “The Federal Ministry of Works wishes to inform the motoring public that in continuation of the ongoing rehabilitation works on the Third Mainland Bridge, both bounds of the carriageways of the bridge would be closed to traffic from 12-noon on Wednesday, 28th to 12-noon on Thursday, 29th February 2024; to allow the contractor execute a major aspect of the ongoing repair works on the bridge.

“Consequently, the bridge would not be opened to traffic during this critical 24-hour period. Thus, all road users are advised to use alternative routes during this period.”

The statement further advised Motorists to cooperate with the traffic management officials deployed to manage traffic and ensure hitch-free movements to minimise discomfort during the 24 hours.

While thanking the general public for their continued cooperation and understanding, Keisha stated that all inconveniences were regretted.

