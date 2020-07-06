Govt to close Third Mainland Bridge, as repair works to resume

Plans are underway to resume repairs of the Third Mainland Bridge, so says the the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola.

Speaking on Monday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Popoola said that consultations were on for another phase of repair works to begin on the bridge.

He also added that efforts are currently geared towards evolving perfect traffic management architecture moving forward.

Popoola said; “We want to do maintenance work on Third Mainland Bridge very soon.

“We may close it from 24th of July.

“We are still working out the modalities and when we perfect the traffic management plan, we will move to site.

“Everything being expected for the repairs of the bridge arrived the country that is why we want to start the repairs now,’’ he concluded.

