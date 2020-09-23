Govt working to achieve zero COVID-19 death in Taraba – Gov Ishaku | Ripples Nigeria

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, said on Wednesday the state government was working to ensure that nobody dies of COVID-19 in the state.

The governor, who disclosed this when members of the State Task Force on COVID-19 presented an executive summary of the task force activities to him in Jalingo, said his administration was expanding testing and isolation facilities to ensure proper handling of the pandemic in the state.

Taraba has 95 confirmed COVID-19 cases with zero death, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He attributed the low cases of COVID-19 infection and a high rate of survival in the state to early and adequate preparations by the state government.

Ishaku also urged the people of the state to continue to adhere to the COVID-19 protocol.

He said: “Efforts are being intensified to keep the disease completely out of Taraba State and to ensure that nobody dies as a result of it.

“My administration is expanding testing and isolation facilities in the state to ensure cases, when they occur, are promptly and properly handled.

“I want to commend members of the task force for a job well done and I will continue to support them to do more.”

