Govt Zulum charges military on surveillance after Maiduguri terror attack

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has reacted to Saturday’s explosion that rocked some communities in the state and charged the military to ensure adequate surveillance in the North-East.

The governor made the call when he visited persons affected by the attack carried out by the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists.

The insurgents had earlier on Saturday fired Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in several areas including the Ngomari Old Airport road behind Borno State University, Maiduguri.

A six-month-old baby was injured in the incident.

In a chat with journalists during the visit, Zulum said the insurgents came close to Maiduguri before firing the explosives and urged the military to ensure adequate patrol of the city.

READ ALSO: Borno paid N19m to fake workers, discovered babies in payrolls – Gov Zulum

He said: “It seems the insurgents came very close to the town, the military has to wake up and ensure adequate surveillance. This is something that we can avert its occurrence. For the insurgents to have come such close to fire rockets, I think there is something wrong that we should have to check.

“We have to fortify Maiduguri town and ensure adequate patrols daily to avert future attacks. It is very sad and unfortunate we have to witness this kind of attack at this time.

“I wish to sympathize with those affected by today’s attack, I will constitute a small committee to ascertain the level of the damage and advise the government on how to avert future occurrence.”

