Govt’s balance sheet open for scrutiny, we have nothing to hide – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Saturday said his administration’s balance sheet is open for scrutiny by the National Assembly and Nigerians.

The president, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, stated this during a chat with journalists after he revalidated his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina, Daura.

Buhari was accompanied by the registration centre by the Chairman of APC Caretaker Committee, Mai Buni; members of the committee; Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, state governors, and other party members.

He said his administration has nothing to hide on the management of the country’s finances.

President Buhari assured Nigerians of full and transparent implementation of the 2021 budget.

He also commended the National Assembly for the effective and detailed attention accorded the budget before its passage.

The president stressed that the budget aptly captured some of the visions of the administration, saying all efforts will be deployed by the government to ensure its effective implementation.

Buhari said: “We have directed all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies to follow what is in the budget so that we can get the National Assembly to easily support the next budget. We can tell them what we have received, and how it was spent.

“We are always ready to make the balance sheet available for all Nigerians and the National Assembly. We have nothing to hide.’’

