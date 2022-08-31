Govt’s endless borrowings leading Nigeria to economic abyss —Shehu Sani

A former federal lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, has bemoaned the endless penchant of the Nigerian Government for borrowings.

Sani, who has been critical of the government for the dangerous step, said the country was heading to economic abyss.

The ex-lawmaker was reacting to a statement credited to the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Adamu Abdullahi, in a recent interview on Trust TV.

Adamu had said that he had no issue with borrowing and that his position has been consistent on the subject, adding that advanced nations borrow to develop their infrastructure.

“I remember a programme we had here, I told you and I thought you believed me that I have no quarrel, issues with government borrowing. Government can borrow from here to eternity.

“The American government borrows, the Canadian government borrows, the United Kingdom borrows, France borrows money from the World Bank and such other institutions.

“Nigeria is no exception. What I quarrel with is if the money is not used for a purpose and the infrastructure we are developing across the country, is from this source”, the chairman claimed.

Sani, who slammed the Federal Governement for heeding the advice via his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday, condemned Adamu’s stance, adding that it would lead to disaster.

He said: “My friend, Senator Abdullahi Adamu reportedly said the Government can borrow till eternity. The Government is heeding to this blank cheque to economic abyss.”

