Govts not doing enough to protect COVID-19 frontline health workers —ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has lamented that governments at all levels in Nigeria are not doing enough to protect COVID-19 frontline health workers involved in the fight against the pandemic in the country.

The stance of ASUU was made known on Sunday by the Chairman, University of Ibadan chapter, Professor Ayo Akinwole, while he was speaking with journalists in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

According to Professor Akinwole the government was not doing enough to protect frontline health workers from being infected, stating further that some members of the union have been playing major roles in the fight against COVID-19 nationwide

Professor Akinwole stated further that the union at the university had produced no fewer than 3,000 reusable face masks for distribution to her members in its bid to curtail the spread of the pandemic.

He said; “About a month ago, we produced hand sanitisers for frontline workers, including our members who are in various committees fighting COVID-19 nationwide.

“We are challenged that facemasks are becoming expensive and different types of local face masks which have not followed international standards are seen on the streets being sold to people.

“This is why we have decided to produce this using our expertise and following international procedure and we shall distribute them to our members who live in various communities to protect them and prevent them from community transmission of COVID-19 when they are in the public. We urge the government to do more to protect frontline workers because the government is not doing enough at the moment,” Professor Akinwole stated.

