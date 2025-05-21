Gowon, Akinyemi urge diplomatic patience as ECOWAS faces exit of Sahel nations

Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd), and former Foreign Affairs Minister, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, have expressed optimism that Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso will return to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), as diplomatic efforts to reintegrate the three countries gather momentum.

The elder statesmen made their remarks at an international conference themed “ECOWAS at 50”, hosted by the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) in Lagos on Tuesday. The event was held in partnership with the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung and brought together diplomats, scholars, and policymakers to reflect on five decades of regional cooperation.

Gowon, one of ECOWAS’s founding fathers, described the withdrawal of the Sahel countries as unfortunate but not irreversible. “We had thought the era of countries leaving ECOWAS was over,” he said. “Unfortunately, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger decided to exit. Still, I do not lose hope.”

He acknowledged the temporary setback posed by their departure but praised the bloc for its restraint and continued engagement. “With ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at peaceful dialogue, I am confident we will succeed in wooing them back. Every action and every visit being made is a step toward their eventual return,” Gowon noted.

In a symbolic show of inclusivity, the retired general jokingly suggested renaming the bloc to “ECOWASS”—the Economic Community of West African States and Sahel—if that would ease reintegration. “ECOWAS is still standing—even if slightly truncated,” he added with a note of resolve.

Professor Akinyemi echoed Gowon’s sentiments, commending Nigeria’s quiet diplomacy in recent months. He cited the government’s discreet humanitarian gesture of sending 300 tankers of fuel to Niger during its fuel crisis as a powerful signal of goodwill.

“Nigeria didn’t grandstand. It acted quietly, helping a neighbour without making them lose face. That act of brotherhood paved the way for renewed engagement,” Akinyemi said.

He pointed to the recent visit of Niger’s Foreign Minister to Nigeria as evidence that ties remain intact. “There is no doubt in my mind that these countries will return. They are embracing the African way of solving problems—dialogue, solidarity, and respect,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, the German Consul General in Lagos, Mr. Weert Börner, warned against overdependence on non-African powers—particularly Russia—for security and development. He urged ECOWAS to prioritise internal resilience, including the fight against terrorism and boosting intra-regional trade.

The Resident Representative of Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung, Ms. Marija Peran, stressed the need for deeper integration in governance, security, and economic cooperation. She cautioned that persistent threats such as political instability and transborder crime remain serious obstacles to peace and prosperity in the region.

Director-General of the NIIA, Professor Eghosa Osaghae, remained upbeat about the future of the regional bloc. “ECOWAS has faced turbulence before and emerged stronger. I believe the next decade will define a more resilient and united West Africa,” he said.

The high-level gathering drew dignitaries from across political, academic, and diplomatic circles, including Lagos State Secretary to the Government, Mrs. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin; former presidential candidate Prince Adewole Adebayo; retired Foreign Minister Maj. Gen. Ike Nwachukwu; and respected scholars such as Professors Olawale Albert and Bola Akinterinwa.

Despite the current diplomatic rift, the mood at the conference was one of hope and commitment to unity—a reflection of the spirit that birthed ECOWAS 50 years ago.

