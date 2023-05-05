Gowon begs Atiku, Obi to abide by tribunal ruling

Former Military Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd), has pleaded with presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party (LP), counterpart, Peter Obi, as well as other candidates in the 2023 general elections to allow the elections petition tribunal and the judiciary to perform its role in the post-election period.

The elder statesman who made the appeal on Thursday in Abuja during the 15th PUNUKA lecture and symposium in honour of the late Justice of the Supreme Court, Chike Idigbe, said aggrieved candidates should abide by the rulings of the tribunals in the interest of the nation.

Gowon also called on the judiciary not to fail in its role of protecting life and property through the instrumentality of the courts.

“As we move forward as a nation, let us not forget the role that the judiciary plays in nation-building, especially the apex court, in carrying out its duty of questioning veracity of decisions of lower courts.

“As such, we need to allow the apex court to deliberate and come up with its decision. As a people, we should humbly accept the decision as final to maintain sanctity of the judiciary as individuals and as an institution.

“This is very important at this stage in view of the ongoing post-election litigation. Let us give the judiciary the opportunity to do that work and let us accept their decision as it is.

“As a former military Head of State, I have seen and known firsthand importance of the judiciary in maintaining stability and order in our society,” the Octogenarian said.

