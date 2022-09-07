Goya Menor slams Portable for berating his win at Headies

Nigerian hype man and entertainer, Goya Menor has taken to his Instagram stories to respond to controversial musician, Portable’s outburst on social media a day after the 2022 Headies Award ceremony took place.

On Sunday, September 4, the 15th edition of the music award ceremony took place in Atlanta, United States of America, one of the major absentees from the event was Portable who was disqualified from the program for threatening his fellow contestants should he fail to emerge winner at any of the nominated categories.

Despite initially issuing an apology to the academy and his colleagues in the music industry, Portable went live on Instagram 24 hours after the ceremony to berate the award organizers for ‘canceling’ him before he went on to mention that those who emerged winners are not worthy.

Read also:Portable tackles Headies Award organizers over disqualification (video)

Portable, who was nominated in the same category as Goya Menor, also took a swipe at the ‘Ameno Ampiano’ crooner for emerging victorious in the “Best Street Hip Hop”.

Addressing Portable’s statement, Meyor took to his Instagram stories on Wednesday afternoon to state that he will not be engaging in any form of altercation with Portable.

Speaking further, he noted that he cannot compare himself with someone who is a degree holder to someone who cannot locate their kindergarten results.

He concluded by saying he has class as the ‘Street Hop holder.’

Read his statement below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now