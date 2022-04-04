Entertainment
Grammy Award 2022: Full list of winners
The 64th annual Grammy Award ceremony took place on Sunday, April 3 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
At the 2022 marquee award ceremony, none of the Nigerian Afrobeats nominees emerged successful.
The highlight of the night included an address by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a moving in memoriam segment bookended by late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and Broadway great Stephen Sondheim, and performances by Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Lil Nas X, H.E.R., Travis Barker and Lenny Kravitz.
The night also featured a career-spanning medley by rap legend Nas, a tribute to Tony Bennett performed by Lady Gaga.
Silk Sonic, a superduo composed of Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak, were the first performers to take to the stage and also to pick up a major award, winning the Grammy for Song of the Year with Leave the Door Open. The track came out highly decorated, also snagging Record of the Year, Best R&B Song, and tied with Jazmine Sullivan for Best R&B Performance.
Silk Sonic won all the categories it was nominated for, with Paak calling the night “a clean sweep.”
Jon Batiste, a multi-genre artist who garnered the most Grammy nominations this year, being acknowledged in 11 categories, took home Album of the Year for his LP We Are. He earned another four Grammys at the Premiere Ceremony for a total of five wins.
Below is a complete list of nominees and winners.
Album of the Year
We Are, Jon Batiste (Winner)
Love For Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
Back of My Mind, H.E.R.
Montero, Lil Nas X
Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
evermore, Taylor Swift
Record of the Year
“I Still Have Faith in You,” ABBA
“Freedom,” Jon Batiste
“I Get a Kick Out of You,” Tony Bennett, and Lady Gaga
“Peaches,” Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Ceasar, and Giveon
“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat feat. SZA
“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
“drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic (Winner)
Song of the Year
“Bad Habits,” Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid, and Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)
“A Beautiful Noise,” Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry, and Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile)
“drivers license” Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
“fight for you,” Dernst Emile II, H.E.R., and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
“Kiss Me More,” Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe, and David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat feat. SZA)
“Leave the Door Open,” Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II, and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic) (Winner)
“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill, and Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)
“Peaches,” Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman, and Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon)
“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth, and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
Donda, Kanye West
Best New Artist
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo (Winner)
Saweetie
Best R&B Performance
“Lost You,” Snoh Aalegra
“Peaches,” Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon
“Damage,” H.E.R.
“Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic (tie)
“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan (tie)
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“I Need You,” Jon Batiste
“Bring It on Home to Me,” BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, and Kenyon Dixon feat. Charlie Bereal
“Born Again,” Leon Bridges feat. Robert Glasper
“Fight for You,” H.E.R. (Winner)
“How Much Can a Heart Take,” Lucky Daye feat. Yebba
Best R&B Song
“Damage,” Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick, and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“Good Days,” Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe, and Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)
“Heartbreak Anniversary,” Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas, and Varren Wade, songwriters (Giveon)
“Leave the Door Open,” Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic) (Winner)
“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Denisia “Blue June” Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Michael Holmes, and Jazmine Sullivan, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)
Best Progressive R&B Album
New Light, Eric Bellinger
Something to Say, Cory Henry
Mood Valiant, Hiatus Kaiyote
Table for Two, Lucky Daye (Winner)
Dinner Party: Dessert, Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder, and Kamasi Washington
Studying Abroad: Extended Stay, Masego
Best R&B Album
Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies, Snoh Aalegra
We Are, Jon Batiste
Gold-Diggers Sound, Leon Bridges
Back of My Mind, H.E.R.
Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan (Winner)
Best Rap Performance
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar (Winner)
“Up,” Cardi B
“m y . l i f e,” J. Cole feat. 21 Savage and Morray
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake, Future, Young Thug
“Thot Shit,” Megan Thee Stallion
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“p r i d e . i s . t h e . d e v i l,” J. Cole feat. Lil Baby
“Need to Know,” Doja Cat
“Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow
“Wusyaname,” Tyler, the Creator feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign
“Hurricane,” Kanye West feat. The Weeknd and Lil Baby (Winner)
Best Rap Album
The Off-Season, J. Cole
Certified Lover Boy, Drake
King’s Disease II, Nas
Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator (Winner)
Donda, Kanye West
Best Rap Song
“Bath Salts,” DMX feat. Jay-Z and Nas
“Best Friend,” Saweetie feat. Doja Cat
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar
“Jail,” Kanye West (Winner)
“m y . l i f e,” J. Cole
Best Music Video
“Shot in the Dark,” AC/DC
“Freedom,” Jon Batiste (Winner)
“I Get a Kick Out of You,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
“Peaches,” Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Ceasar
“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
Pop Solo Performance
“Anyone,” Justin Bieber
“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile
“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish
“positions,” Ariana Grande
“drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo (Winner)
Best Pop Duo Or Group Performance
“I Get a Kick Out of You,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
“Lonely,” Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco
“Butter,” BTS
“High Power,” Coldplay
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat feat SZA (Winner)
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justice, Justin Bieber
Planet HER, Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
Positions, Ariana Grande
Sour, Olivia Rodrigo (Winner)
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Love for Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga (Winner)
’Til We Meet Again (Live), Norah Jones
Tori Kelly Christmas, Tori Kelly
Ledisi Sings Nina, Ledisi
That’s Life, Willie Nelson
A Holly Dolly Christmas, Dolly Parton
Best Rock Performance
“Shot in the Dark,” AC/DC
“Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A),” Black Pumas
“Nothing Compares 2 U,” Chris Cornell
“Ohms,” Deftones
“Making a Fire,” Foo Fighters (Winner)
Best Metal Performance
“Genesis,” Deftones
“The Alien,” Dream Theater (Winner)
“Amazonia,” Gojira
“Pushing the Tides,” Mastodon
“The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition),” Rob Zombie
Best Rock Song
“All My Favorite Songs,” Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson and Ilsey Juber, songwriters (Weezer)
“The Bandit,” Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill and Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings Of Leon)
“Distance,” Wolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (Mammoth WVH)
“Find My Way,” Paul McCartney, songwriter (Paul McCartney)
“Waiting On A War,” Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters) (Winner)
Best Rock Album
Power Up, AC/DC
Capitol Cuts — Live From Studio A, Black Pumas
No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 1, Chris Cornell
Medicine at Midnight, Foo Fighters (Winner)
McCartney III, Paul McCartney
Best Alternative Music Album Vocal or Instrumental
Shore, Fleet Foxes
If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power Halsey
Jubilee, Japanese Breakfast
Collapsed in Sunbeams, Arlo Parks
Daddy’s Home, St. Vincent (Winner)
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
“Hero,” Afrojack & David Guetta
“Loom,” Ólafur Arnalds, Bonobo
“Before,” James Blake
“Heartbreak,” Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
“You Can Do It,” Caribou
“Alive,” Rüfüs du Sol (Winner)
“The Business,” Tiësto
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Subconsciously, Black Coffee (Winner)
Fallen Embers, Illenium
Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded), Major Lazer
Shockwave, Marshmello
Free Love, Sylvan Esso
Judgement, Ten City
Best Country Solo Performance
“Forever After All,” Luke Combs
“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton
“All I Do Is Drive,” Jason Isbell
“camera roll,” Kacey Musgraves
“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton (Winner)
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
“Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne (Winner)
“Glad You Exist,” Dan + Shay
“Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris
“Drunk (And I Don’t Want To Go Home),” Elle King & Miranda Lambert
Best Country Song
“Better Than We Found It,” Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)
“camera roll,” Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
“Cold,” Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton) (Winner)
“Country Again,” Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)
“Fancy Like,” Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)
“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)
Best Country Album
Skeletons, Brothers Osborne
Remember Her Name, Mickey Guyton
The Marfa Tapes, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram
The Ballad of Dood & Juanita, Sturgill Simpson
Starting Over, Chris Stapleton (Winner)
Best New Age Album
Brothers, Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster, Tom Eaton
Divine Tides, Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej (Winner)
Pangaea, Wouter Kellerman, David Arkenstone
Night + Day, Opium Moon
Pieces of Forever, Laura Sullivan
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Double Dealin’, Randy Brecker, Eric Marienthal
The Garden, Rachel Eckroth
Tree Falls, Taylor Eigsti (Winner)
At Blue Note Tokyo, Steve Gadd Band
Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2, Mark Lettieri
Best Remixed Recording
“Back to Life (Booka T Kings of Soul Satta Dub),” Soul II Soul
“Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix),” Papa Roach
“Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix),” K. D. Lang
“Inside Out (3Scape Drm Remix),” Zedd, Griff
“Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix),” Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande
“Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix),” Deftones (Winner)
“Talks (Mura Masa Remix),” PVA
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Cinema, The Marías
Dawn, Yebba
Hey What, Low
Love for Sale, Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga (Winner)
Notes With Attachments, Pino Palladino, Blake Mills
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Archetypes, Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad, Third Coast Percussion
Beethoven Cello Sonatas: Hope Amid Tears, Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax
Beethoven Symphony No. 9, Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
Chanticleer Sings Christmas, Chanticleer (Winner)
Mahler: Symphony No. 8, Symphony of a Thousand, Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus, Pacific Chorale, Los Angeles Philharmonic
Best Music Film
Inside, Bo Burnham
David Byrne’s American Utopia, David Byrne
Happier Than Ever (A Love Letter to Los Angeles), Billie Eilish
Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix in Maui, Jimi Hendrix
Summer of Soul, Questlove, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel (Winner)
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
“Sackodougou,” Christian Scott Atunde
“Kick Those Feet,” Kenny Barron
“Bigger Than Us,” Jon Batiste
“Absence,” Terence Blanchard
“Humpty Dumpty (Set 2),” Chick Corea (Winner)
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Generations, The Baylor Project
SuperBlue, Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunter
Time Traveler, Nnenna Freelon
Flor, Gretchen Parlato
Songwrights Apothecary Lab, Esperanza Spalding (Winner)
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Jazz Selections: Music From and Inspired By Soul, Jon Batiste
Absence, Terence Blanchard feat. the E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet
Skyline, Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette, and Gonzalo Rubalcaba (Winner)
Akoustic Band LIVE, Chick Corea, John Patitucci, and Dave Weckl
Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV), Pat Metheny
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Live At Birdland!, The Count Basie Orchestra Directed by Scotty Barnhart
Dear Love, Jazzmeia Horn And Her Noble Force
For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver, Christian McBride Big Band (Winner)
Swirling, Sun Ra Arkestra
Jackets XL, Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album
Mirror Mirror, Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés (Winner)
The South Bronx Story, Carlos Henriquez
Virtual Birdland, Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
Transparency, Dafnis Prieto Sextet
El Arte del Bolero, Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo
Best Gospel Performance/Song
“Voice Of God,” Dante Bowe, Steffany Gretzinger, Chandler Moore
“Joyful,” Dante Bowe
“Help,” Anthony Brown, Group Therapy
“Never Lost,” CeCe Winans (Winner)
“Wait On You,” Elevation Worship, Maverick City Music
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“We Win,” Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby
“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix),” H.E.R., Tauren Wells
“Man Of Your Word,” Chandler Moore, KJ Scriven
“Believe For It,” CeCe Winans (Winner)
“Jireh,” Elevation Worship, Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine
Best Gospel Album
Changing Your Story, Jekalyn Carr
Royalty: Live At The Ryman, Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition, Maverick City Music
Jonny X Mali: Live In LA, Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music
Believe For It, CeCe Winans (Winner)
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
No Stranger, Natalie Grant
Feels Like Home Vol. 2, Israel, New Breed
The Blessing (Live), Kari Jobe
Citizen Of Heaven (Live), Tauren Wells
Old Church Basement, Elevation Worship, Maverick City Music (Winner)
Best Roots Gospel Album
Alone With My Faith, Harry Connick, Jr.
That’s Gospel, Brother, Gaither Vocal Band
Keeping On, Ernie Haase, Signature Sound
Songs For The Times, The Isaacs
My Savior, Carrie Underwood (Winner)
Best Latin Pop Album
Vértigo, Pablo Alborán
Mis Amores, Paula Arenas
Hecho A La Antigua, Ricardo Arjona
Mis Manos, Camilo
Mendó, Alex Cuba (Winner)
Revelación, Selena Gomez
Best Música Urbana Album
Afrodisíaco, Rauw Alejandro
El Último Tour del Mundo, Bad Bunny (Winner)
Jose, J Balvin
KG0516, Karol G
Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios), Kali Uchis
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Deja, Bomba Estéreo
Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition), Diamante Eléctrico
Origen, Juanes (Winner)
Calambre, Nathy Peluso
El Madrileño, C. Tangana
Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia, Zoé
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Antología de la Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2, Aida Cuevas
A Mis 80’s, Vicente Fernández (Winner)
Seis, Mon Laferte
Un Canto por México, Vol. II, Natalia Lafourcade
Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe), Christian Nodal
Best Tropical Latin Album
Salswing!, Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta (Winner)
En Cuarantena, El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico
Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso, Aymée Nuviola
Colegas, Gilberto Santa Rosa
Live in Peru, Tony Succar
Best American Roots Performance
“Cry,” Jon Batiste (Winner)
“Love and Regret,” Billy Strings
“I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to be Free,” The Blind Boys of Alabama and Bela Fleck
“Same Devil,” Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile
“Nightflyer,” Allison Russell
Best American Roots Song
“Avalon,” Rhiannon Giddens, Francesco Turrisi
“Call Me a Fool,” Valerie June feat. Carla Thomas
“Cry,” Jon Batiste (Winner)
“Diamond Studded Shoes,” Yola
“Nightflyer,” Allison Russell
Best Americana Album
Downhill From Everywhere, Jackson Browne
Leftover Feelings, John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band
Native Sons, Los Lobos (Winner)
Outside Child, Allison Russell
Stand for Myself, Yola
Best Bluegrass Album
Renewal, Billy Strings
My Bluegrass Heart, Béla Fleck (Winner)
A Tribute to Bill Monroe, The Infamous Stringdusters
Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions), Sturgill Simpson
Music Is What I See, Rhonda Vincent
Best Traditional Blues Album
100 Years of Blues, Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite
Traveler’s Blues, Blues Traveler
I Be Trying, Cedric Burnside (Winner)
Be Ready When I Call You, Guy Davis
Take Me Back, Kim Watson
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Delta Kream, The Black Keys feat. Eric Deaton and Kenny Brown
Royal Tea, Joe Bonamassa
Uncivil War, Shemekia Copeland
Fire It Up, Steve Cropper
662, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram (Winner)
Best Folk Album
One Night Lonely (Live), Mary Chapin Carpenter
Long Violent History, Tyler Childers
Wednesday (Extended Edition), Madison Cunningham
They’re Calling Me Home, Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi (Winner)
Blue Heron Suite, Sarah Jarosz
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Live in New Orleans!, Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul
Bloodstains and Teardrops, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux
My People, Chia Wa
Corey Ledet Zydaco, Corey Ledet Zydaco
Kau Ka Pe’a, Kalani Pe’a (Winner)
Best Reggae Album
Pamoja, Etana
Positive Vibration, Gramps Morgan
Live N Livin, Sean Paul
Royal, Jesse Royal
Beauty in the Silence, Soja (Winner)
10, Spice
Best Global Music Performance
“Mohabbat,” Arooj Aftab (Winner)
“Do Yourself,” Angelique Kidjo and Burna Boy
“Pà Pá Pà,” Femi Kuti
“Blewu,” Yo-Yo Ma and Angelique Kidjo
“Essence,” Wizkid feat. Tems
Best Global Music Album
Voice of Bunbon, Vol. 1, Rocky Dawuni
East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho and Friends Live in Concert, Daniel Ho and Friends
Mother Nature, Angelique Kidjo (Winner)
Legacy +, Femi Kuti and Made Kuti
Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition, Wizkid
Best Children’s Music Album
Actívate, 123 Andrés
All One Tribe, 1 Tribe Collective
Black to the Future, Pierce Freelon
A Colorful World, Falu (Winner)
Crayon Kids, Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
Aftermath, LeVar Burton
Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation, Don Cheadle (Winner)
Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago, J. Ivy
8:46, Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman
A Promised Land, Barack Obama
Best Comedy Album
The Comedy Vaccine, Lavell Crawford
Evolution, Chelsea Handler
Sincerely Louis CK, Louis C. K. (Winner)
Thanks For Risking Your Life, Lewis Black
The Greatest Average American, Nate Bargatze
Zero F**cks Given, Kevin Hart
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Cruella (Various Artists)
Dear Evan Hansen Various Artists)
In the Heights (Various Artists)
One Night in Miami… (Various Artists)
RESPECT Jennifer Hudson
Schmigadoon! Episode 1 (Various Artists)
The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Andra Day (Winner)
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
Bridgerton, Kris Bowers, composer
Dune, Hans Zimmer, composer
The Mandalorian: Season 2 — Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16), Ludwig Göransson, composer
The Queen’s Gambit, Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer (tie)
Soul, Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers (tie)
Best Song Written For Visual Media
“Agatha All Along,” [From WandaVision: Episode 7], Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez feat. Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall & Gerald White)
“All Eyes On Me,” [From Inside], Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham) (Winner)
“All I Know So Far,” [From P!NK: All I Know So Far], Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (P!nk)
“Fight For You,” [From Judas and the Black Messiah], Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” [From RESPECT], Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King, songwriters (Jennifer Hudson)
“Speak Now,” [From One Night in Miami…], Sam Ashworth & Leslie Odom, Jr., songwriters (Leslie Odom, Jr.)
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff (Winner)
Rogét Chahayed
Mike Elizondo
Hit-Boy
Ricky Reed
Best Historical Album
Beyond the Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings, Marian Anderson
Etching the Voice: Emile Berliner and the First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895, Various Artists
Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History of the World’s Music, Various Artists
Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967), Joni Mitchell (Winner)
Sign o’ the Times (Super Deluxe Edition), Prince
Best Classical Compendium
American Originals – A New World, A New Canon, Agave & Reginald L. Mobley
Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs & Three Pieces for Orchestra, Michael Tilson Thomas
Cerrone: The Arching Path, Timo Andres & Ian Rosenbaum
Plays, Chick Corea
Women Warriors – The Voices of Change, Amy Andersson (Winner)
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Akiho: Seven Pillars, Andy Akiho
Andriessen: The Only One, Louis Andriessen
Assad, Clarice & Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin & Skidmore: Archetypes, Clarice Assad, Sérgio Assad, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin & David Skidmore
Batiste: Movement 11’, Jon Batiste
Shaw: Narrow Sea, Caroline Shaw (Winner)
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Confessions, Laura Strickling
Dreams of a New Day – Songs by Black Composers, Will Liverman
Mythologies, Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitman (Winner)
Schubert: Winterreise, Joyce DiDonato
Unexpected Shadows, Jamie Barton
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Alone Together, Jennifer Koh (Winner)
An American Mosaic, Simone Dinnerstein
Bach: Sonatas & Partitas, Augustin Hadelich
Beethoven & Brahms: Violin Concertos, Gil Shaham
Mak Bach, Mark Grgi?
Of Power, Curtis Stewart
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Jack Quartet, Adams, John Luther: Lines Made by Walking
Sandbox Percussion, Akiho: Seven Pillars
Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion, Archetypes
Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax, Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears (Winner)
Imani Winds, Bruits
Best Choral Performance
“It’s a Long Way,” Matthew Guard, conductor (Jonas Budris, Carrie Cheron, Fiona Gillespie, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Megan Roth, Alissa Ruth Suver and Dana Whiteside; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)
“Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony of a Thousand,’” Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, Robert Istad, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz and Luke McEndarfer, chorus masters (Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O’Neill, Morris Robinson and Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus and Pacific Chorale) (Winner)
“Rising w/ the Crossing,” Donald Nally, conductor (International Contemporary Ensemble and Quicksilver; The Crossing)
“Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-Antiphons,” Kaspars Putnins, conductor; Heli Jürgenson, chorus master (Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir)
“Sheehan: Liturgy of Saint John Chrysostom,” Benedict Sheehan, conductor (Michael Hawes, Timothy Parsons and Jason Thoms; The Saint Tikhon Choir)
“The Singing Guitar,” Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Estelí Gomez; Austin Guitar Quartet, Douglas Harvey, Los Angeles Guitar Quartet and Texas Guitar Quartet; Conspirare)
Best Opera Recording
“Bartók: Bluebeard’s Castle,” Susanna Mälkki, conductor; Mika Kares and Szilvia Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony Orchestra)
“Glass: Akhnaten,” Karen Kamensek, conductor; J’Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Zachary James and Dísella Lárusdóttir; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus) (Winner)
“Janá?ek: Cunning Little Vixen,”” Simon Rattle, conductor; Sophia Burgos, Lucy Crowe, Gerald Finley, Peter Hoare, Anna Lapkovskaja, Paulina Malefane, Jan Martinik and Hanno Müller-Brachmann; Andrew Cornall, producer (London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus and LSO Discovery Voices)
“Little: Soldier Songs,” Corrado Rovaris, conductor; Johnathan McCullough; James Darrah and John Toia, producers (The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra)
“Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites,” Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Karen Cargill, Isabel Leonard, Karita Mattila, Erin Morley and Adrianne Pieczonka; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Best Orchestral Performance
“Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre,” Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony Orchestra)
“Beethoven: Symphony No. 9,” Manfred Honeck, conductor (Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
“Muhly: Throughline,” Nico Muhly, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
“Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3,” Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra) (Winner)
“Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem Of Ecstasy,” Thomas Dausgaard, conductor (Seattle Symphony Orchestra)
Best Album Notes
Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas, Ann-Katrin Zimmermann, album notes writer (Sunwook Kim)
The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia And RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966, Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (Louis Armstrong) (Winner)
Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology, Kevin Howes, album notes writer (Willie Dunn)
Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895, David Giovannoni, Richard Martin & Stephan Puille, album notes writers (Various Artists)
The King Of Gospel Music: The Life And Music Of Reverend James Cleveland, Robert Marovich, album notes writer (Various Artists)
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition, Darren Evans, Dhani Harrison & Olivia Harrison, art directors (George Harrison) (Winner)
Color Theory, Lordess Foudre & Christopher Leckie, art directors (Soccer Mommy)
The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set), Simon Moore & Steven Wilson, art directors (Steven Wilson)
77-81, Dan Calderwood, Jon King & Bjarke Vind Normann, art directors (Gang Of Four)
Swimming In Circles, Ramón Coronado & Marshall Rake, art directors (Mac Miller)
Best Recording Package
American Jackpot / American Girls, Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (Reckless Kelly)
Carnage, Nick Cave & Tom Hingston, art directors (Nick Cave & Warren Ellis)
Pakelang, Li Jheng Han & Yu, Wei, art directors (2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band) (Winner)
Serpentine Prison, Dayle Doyle, art director (Matt Berninger)
Zeta, Xiao Qing Yang, art director (Soul Of Ears)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
“The Bottom Line,” Ólafur Arnalds, arranger (Ólafur Arnalds & Josin)
“A Change Is Gonna Come,” Tehillah Alphonso, arranger (Tonality & Alexander Lloyd Blake)
“The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire),” Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)
“Eleanor Rigby,” Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry)
“To The Edge Of Longing (Edit Version),” Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra & Julia Bullock) (Winner)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
“Chopsticks,” Bill O’Connell, arranger (Richard Baratta)
“For The Love Of A Princess (From Braveheart),” Robin Smith, arranger (HAUSER, London Symphony Orchestra & Robin Smith)
“Infinite Love,” Emile Mosseri, arranger (Emile Mosseri)
“Meta Knight’s Revenge (From Kirby Superstar),” Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Button Masher) (Winner)
“The Struggle Within,” Gabriela Quintero & Rodrigo Sanchez, arrangers (Rodrigo y Gabriela)
Best Instrumental Composition
“Beautiful Is Black,” Brandee Younger, composer (Brandee Younger)
“Cat And Mouse,” Tom Nazziola, composer (Tom Nazziola)
“Concerto For Orchestra: Finale,” Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza & Czech National Symphony Orchestra Featuring Antonio Sánchez & Derrick Hodge)
“Dreaming In Lions: Dreaming In Lions,” Arturo O’Farrill, composer (Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble)
“Eberhard,” Lyle Mays, composer (Lyle Mays) (Winner)
Producer Of The Year, Classical
Blanton Alspaugh
Steven Epstein
David Frost
Elaine Martone
Judith Sherman (Winner)
Best Immersive Audio Album
Alicia, George Massenburg & Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Ann Mincieli, immersive producer (Alicia Keys) (Winner)
Clique, Jim Anderson & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mix engineers; Bob Ludwig, immersive mastering engineer; Jim Anderson, immersive producer (Patricia Barber)
Fine Line, Greg Penny, immersive mix engineer; Greg Penny, immersive mastering engineer; Greg Penny, immersive producer (Harry Styles)
The Future Bites, Jake Fields & Steven Wilson, immersive mix engineers; Dave Kosten & Steven Wilson, immersive producers (Steven Wilson)
Stille Grender, Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor)
Best Musical Theater Album
Cinderella
Some Lovers
Girl From the North Country
Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording)
Snapshots
The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical (Winner)
