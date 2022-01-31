Grammy award winner, Rihanna, expecting her first child

Barbadian recording artiste, Rihanna is expecting her first child with American rapper, A$AP Rocky.

In recent photos that surfaced online, the heavily pregnant Grammy award winner was seen walking on the streets of New York City alongside her partner, A$AP Rocky.

Rocking a long pink coat, the 33-year-old musician flaunted her baby bump as her stylish partner, A$AP wore a blue jean jacket.

The couple began dating in 2020 shortly after Rihanna ended her relationship with Saudi business, Hassan Jameel.

See photo of the celebrity couple below.

