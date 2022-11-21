Grammy nominee, Tems set to release debut studio album in 2023

Nigerian recording artiste, Tems whose real name is Temilade Openiyi has revealed she will be releasing her debut studio album in 2023.

The songstress made this known during a conversation with a fan on the social media platform, Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, the inquisitive netizen identified as @TinnyTolani wanted to know when the serial award-winning songstress will be putting out her debut studio after a successful 2022.

She asked, “@temsbaby promised us an album this year but as we no come hear anything like dis nko?”

Responding, Tems wrote, “Next Year! 💯🥇”

Tems has been on an ascension since she was featured on Wizkid’s international smash hit ‘Essence’ which went on to have a Justin Bieber remix and peaked at number 9 on the Billboard Hot 100.

She was featured by Drake on ‘Fountain’ on his 2021 album ‘Certified Lover Boy’. She would also be featured on Future’s ‘Wait For U’ alongside Drake which debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

Tems would hope to keep up the momentum ahead of her coming music project.

Equally, Tems was nominated in the Best Melodic Rap Performance category as a featured artiste on American rapper Future’s single ‘Wait For U’ and Best Rap Song for the same single at the 2023 Grammy award nomination list.

Tems’ collaboration with Wizkid in their hit, ‘Essence’ earned her a nomination in the Best Global Music Performance category, making her the first Nigerian female singer to bag a Grammy nomination.

