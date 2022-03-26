Grammy winner, Burna Boy, claims to be the highest paid musician in Nigeria

Grammy award winner Damini Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy has claimed in a social media post that he is the highest paid musician in Nigeria.

The Nigerian recording artiste made this known on his Twitter platform on Saturday morning.

READ ALSO: Singer Burna Boy lectures Nigerians on how to make impact

Burna Boy in his tweet also stated that “money does not satisfy him”. He wrote;

“I said money doesn’t satisfy me and it’s my Truth but it Doesn’t change the fact that I’m the highest paid artist in the History of African music.

Believe it or not.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now