Grammy winner, Burna Boy, mourns victims of terrorism in Nigeria

Grammy award winner, Damini Ogulu better known as Burna Boy has written about insecurity in Nigeria.

In his Twitter post, the award-winning recording artiste explained how terrorism has instigated the untimely demise of numerous people across the country.

The singer further asked a question about the sanctity of life in Nigeria and condoled with all those who lost loved ones due to terrorist strikes in Nigeria.

Burna Boy wrote:

“Nothing is sacred anymore!?

Mother’s, fathers, children and babies getting killed.

My heartfelt condolences to all those who have lost family or friends from terrorists strikes across our country these past few months.

I stand with you.

Love, Damini.”

Nothing is sacred anymore!? Mother’s, fathers, children and babies getting killed 💔My heartfelt condolences to all those who have lost family or friends from terrorists strikes across our country 🇳🇬 these past few months. I stand with you. Love, Damini. pic.twitter.com/NJPzUXZ4k5 — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) June 6, 2022

