Grammy winner, Burna Boy, says he’s prepared to change his life

Grammy award winner, Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy has explained why he is prepared to become a better person to the people around him.

According to the Grammy winner, people are going through a lot, therefore, everyone deserves to be sincerely cared for and looked after.

Speaking via his IG stories during the wee hours of today, Friday, December 17, Burna Boy apologized for the pain he has caused in the past, noting that he is ready to ask people “How are you doing?” from the bottom of his heart.

Read his thread below.

The multi-award winning singer-songwriter has made headlines in the past for instigating feuds and causing commotion wherever he goes.

One of his most notable bouts in recent times was his altercation with former Nigerian international footballer, Obafemi Martins. This was made known by Burna Boy’s colleague CDQ.

