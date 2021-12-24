Entertainment
Grammy-winning British band, Coldplay to release final album in 2025
The front vocalist of the British band, Coldplay, Chris Martin, said on Friday the group would produce its final album in 2025.
In an interview session with Jo Whiley on BBC Radio 2, the 44-year-old said the group’s intention was to wrap up a new album by 2025.
He said: “Well I know I can tell you, our last proper record will come out in 2025 and after that, I think we will only tour.
“Maybe we’ll do some collaborative things, but the Coldplay catalog, as it were, finishes then.”
The band’s first album Parachutes was produced in 2000, making the members instant stars, thanks to the hit single “Yellow.”
Coldplay has enjoyed a stellar career with multiple platinum-selling albums, racking up 30 Grammy nominations and seven statuettes in the process.
Most recently, the group released its ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres in October and featured collaborations with Selena Gomez, We Are King, Jacob Collier, and BTS.
