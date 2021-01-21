GRASS CUTTING SCANDAL: Court adjourns Lawal’s fraud trial till February 17

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Jabi, Abuja, on Thursday adjourned the trial of a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal and five others till February 17 for the continuation of trial.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Lawal alongside his younger brother, Hamidu David Lawal, Suleiman Abubakar and Apeh John Monday on amended 10-count charge of fraud, diversion of funds and criminal conspiracy to the tune of N544 million.

Other defendants were two companies, Rholavision Engineering Limited and Josmon Technologies Limited.

At the resumed hearing on Thursday, the prosecution presented its second witness, Hamza Adamu Buwai, a Deputy Director of Finance and Accounts from the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation who, at the time of the alleged offence, was attached to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

He also was the Head of Finance with the Presidential Initiative for the North-East (PINE).

Buwai told the court he approved all the payments made to the contractor and consultant for the removal of invasive plant species irrigation programme and construction of water gates along the River Kamadugu which is about 250km.

He disclosed that Josmon Technologies Limited was the contractor while Rholavision Engineering Limited acted as project consultant.

The contract, according to the witness, was in two phases.

He said: “Whereas the first phase was approved on January 14, 2016, letter of award of contract was issued to the contractor on March 4, 2016. Similarly, the second phase was awarded on August 22, 2016.”

