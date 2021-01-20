GRASS CUTTING SCANDAL: EFCC opens case against Lawal, presents first witness

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday opened its case in the trial of a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, and presented its first witness.

The EFCC’s first witness is Mohammed Babansule, a Relationship Manager with the First City Monument Bank (FCMB).

The commission arraigned Lawal alongside his younger brother, Hamidu David Lawal; Suleiman Abubakar and Monday John Apeh on a 10-count charge of diversion of funds, criminal conspiracy, and official corruption to the tune of N544 million at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Jabi, Abuja.

Other defendants are Rholavision Engineering Limited and Josmon Technologies Limited.

The defendants were re-arraigned by EFCC before Justice Charles Agbaza on November 30, 2020, following the death of Justice Jude Okeke, who was handling the matter.

READ ALSO: Ex-SGF Babachir Lawal, others re-arraigned over N544m grass cutting scandal

In his examination-in-chief, the witness, who is the account manager of Josmon Technologies Limited, told the court that the account opening form and other documents submitted to the bank showed that the fourth defendant, Apeh, is the signatory to the account.

Babansule added Josmon Technologies Limited’s account was opened in 2015 and allocated to him in June 2018.

The EFCC counsel, O. I. Uket, thereafter asked the court to admit in evidence, copies of the account opening package and Corporate Affairs Commission’s registration forms with copies of the director’s international passport and utility bill.

Justice Agbaza admitted the documents as exhibit 1 to 33 and adjourned the matter till January 21 for the continuation of trial.

Join the conversation

Opinions