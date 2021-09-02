Politics
Grazing routes will end farmers/herders conflict – Bagudu
The Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, said on Thursday mapping out grazing routes would end the herdsmen/farmers’ conflict in the country.
President Muhammadu Buhari had last month approved the review of 368 grazing sites across 25 states in the country to identify the level of encroachment on the routes.
Bagudu, who featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, said mapping of the grazing reserves would help the government to identify the scale of the problem.
He added that the President’s directive did not exclude the prospect of ranching.
He said: “The committee is to identify grazing routes and work with states and map them. It is not to recover grazing routes, it is to identify the scale of the problem.
“Mr. President is interested in an audit of grazing reserves. It is a voluntary and collaborative thing with the states.
READ ALSO: South-West governors ban open grazing
“People say we have spoken about ranching. Yes, but what is a ranch? Ranching does not take place in the air, it takes place on a piece of land.
“Ranches are as big as grazing reserves. In some countries like Australia, some ranches are bigger than some Nigerian states.
“We have interest historically to make our farmers do better. That’s why we have all kinds of programs and extension services, so our farmers can do better. And it is a desirable public goal.
“So, historically, we have invested more in the farming sector to the disadvantage of both fishing and animal husbandry.
“We want to help the herders modernise so Nigeria can benefit and generate more value from this important sector.
“If we can support those in the banking sector with N5trillion to save the banks from collapsing, I don’t think we are doing any disservice to support our farmers, support millions in the animal husbandry sector and support our fishing communities as well.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...