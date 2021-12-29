Greece bans music in bars, restaurants over surge in COVID-19 infections

The Greek government on Wednesday banned music in bars and restaurants in a bid to check the spread of the highly contagious new variant of COVID-19, Omicron in the country.

The country’s Minister of Health, Thanos Plevris, announced the measure in a televised address in Athens.

The measure followed the recommendations of Greece’s health committee set up to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

He said: “Omicron is now the dominant strain and the public health system is under pressure.

“From Thursday until January 16, restaurants and entertainment venues will only be able to host tables of six people and music will be banned.”

“Bars and restaurants will close at midnight but will be authorized to stay open until 2:00 a.m. on December 31 — still without music.

Greece has been forced to implement new measures earlier than expected as daily cases soar, announcing on Wednesday a new 24-hour record of 28,828 COVID-19 infections.

