Greek footballer dies after suffering heart attack on pitch

A Greek footballer has died after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch during a game where there was no defibrillator nor ambulance at the stadium.

The player, Alexandros Lampis, was playing for the Greek third-tier team, Ilioupoli, when the tragedy occurred five minutes into the game.

The 21-year-old collapsed at the First Municipal Stadium during a match on Wednesday.

The stadium is within a south-eastern suburb of the Greek capital Athens, but the ambulance did not arrive for 20 minutes, The Sun reports, and there was no way to resuscitate the stricken player at the ground.

The incident comes after the world watched in horror only eight months ago when Christian Eriksen collapsed suffering from a sudden cardiac arrest, while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020.

Eriksen has now joined Brentford in the Premier League where he hopes to play professionally and be selected to be part of the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Denmark squad.

