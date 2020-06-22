GRORGE FLOYD: Angry shopper confronts ex-cop out on bail in grocery store (Video)

A second ex Minneapolis officer, J Alexander Kueng, has faced confrontations from an angry grocery shopper in Minnesota after he was spotted shopping upon his conditional release on bail last weekend.

Alexander was one of three officers charged with aiding and abetting second degree murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd which sparked global unrest against racial injustice and police brutality.

In the new video, the woman could be heard accusing Mr Kueng of killing Mr Floyd in “cold blood”.

Mr Kueng who spoke only a few times in the video said he was “getting necessities” at the store adding that he could “understand” the woman’s anger and was sorry she felt that way.

He however didn’t respond when asked if he was remorseful.

Mr Kueng joins Thomas Lane as the second of four colleagues to be released on bail in connection with the murder of George Floyd.

Derek Chauvin, charged with second degree murder for pinning Floyd to the ground with a knee on his neck is also set to be released on $1.25 million bail on conditions including restrained contact with the Floyd family and a supervised release.

Chauvin would also not be able to work as a security or law enforcement agent neither would he be permitted to possess a firearm.

Meanwhile, Chauvin and Thao remain in custody.

