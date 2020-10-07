Group accuses Makinde of abandoning governance in Oyo due to Ondo gov poll

An Oyo State All Progressives Congress (APC) media group, Communication and Strategy Frontier (CSF), has attacked Governor Seyi Makinde over his role in the Oyo State governorship election campaigns.

The group alleged that Makinde had abandoned governance due to his “desperate” bid to emerge as a regional champion through the Ondo State governorship election.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) appointed Makinde as the chairman of its campaign committee for the Ondo State governorship poll.

The APC group in a statement on Tuesday by its director-general, Wale Olanrewaju and director of organisation, Alhaji Olawale Sadare, claimed that since the appointment that Makinde had abandoned governance and relocated to Ondo State.

The further accuse Governor Makinde and the PDP of making desperate moves to truncate the governorship election in Ondo holding this Saturday, October 10.

Claiming that Makinde lacked all it takes to lead the PDP to any electoral victory, the said the governor and his party were working to deny Ondo people a peaceful and hitch-free exercise.

“Both as the controversial governorship candidate of the Oyo PDP in 2019 and the governor of Oyo State since May 29, 2019, Makinde has never convinced political pundits and stakeholders that he has any outstanding credential to win elections for himself or any other person, as he is lacking in capacity to either sell party manifesto or convince voters to his side.

“Also, Governor Makinde lacks evidence of good governance which he can tell Ondo people that his party candidate will replicate if elected,” the statement read in part.

