Group accuses Nigerian elite of working against Tinubu’s 2023 presidential bid

A socio-political organisation, Disciples of Jagaban (DOJ) claimed on Friday powerful forces in Nigeria are already working against the 2023 presidential ambition of the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group National Coordinator, Abdulhakeem Adegoke Alawuje, who stated this in a statement in Lagos, described the people working against Tinubu’s presidential bid as enemies of Nigeria.

He insisted that the ex-Lagos governor has the capacity to improve the country’s fortune.

The statement read: “Detractors of Tinubu are not just Jagaban’s opponents, they are the collective enemies of the people, and If Nigerians fail to stop them now, we may not be able to stop them for a very long time.

“Nigerians must reject the elite who are ganging up against Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ambition to become the next Nigerian president.

“One major reason they don’t want Tinubu is because they want to keep holding the nation by the jugular as the ‘owners of Nigeria’ against the interest of the masses.

READ ALSO: Tinubu informs Buhari of 2023 presidential ambition

“We all know how these people appropriated the resources of Lagos State before the emergence of Tinubu on the scene in 1999. Except for the respite brought by former governor Lateef Jakande, Lagosians had long been denied the dividends of democracy and fruits of good governance, despite the fact that Lagos was the capital of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“But since Tinubu took over the leadership of Lagos State, it has become a prosperous and a pacesetters state to date, under his guidance and mentorship.

“They had ganged up to appropriate the larger chunk of Lagos resources through their military cronies. They simply assumed they were done with Lagos, until the restructuring reengineered by Asiwaju Tinubu changed the course of event, leading to total liberation of Lagos and the well-being of Lagosians, particularly traders from across the country.

“It’s therefore expedient for those who experienced the past hardships and insecurity to appreciate Tinubu’s courage to spread the joy and wealth that had been monopolised by the privileged few to the detriment of over 20 million Lagosians.

“Their fear now is that the centralised stolen wealth would be redistributed to the advantage of the poor, should the ‘man of the people’ like Tinubu take the rein of power at the centre.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now