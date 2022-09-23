Group accuses Wike of working for Tinubu

In what might be described as a reaction to the eye-opening assertions made by Governor Nyeson Wike of Rivers state in a recent interview, a group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the governor of working for the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group, National Youth Vanguard which spoke through its National Coordinator, Amb Ibrahim Bala Aboki, said this in a communique made available to newsmen after a meeting in Kano on Friday.

Aboki alleged that Wike’s insistence on Iyorchia Ayu’s removal was a ploy to distract the opposition party ahead of the 2023 elections.

He added that the Governor deployed the means as a cover up to his shoddy activities in his state, stressing his alleged pact with the APC presidential candidate.

The communique read in part: “Nigerians need to know that the concern of Governor Wike is not the interest of the South as been postulated by him and his friends but a personal battle to cover up his misdemeanours.

“In the first instance, why is Governor Wike always at the forefront of championing the removal of party chairmen at any given opportunity?

“In the 2017 National Convention of the party, the same Governor Wike, denied Chief Bode George, Chief Olagunsoye Oyinlola and others from the South West from producing the National Chairmanship of the party when the PDP zoned the position to the south and championed the installation of his brother, Prince Uche Secondus as Chairman of the party.

“Before Prince Secondus could complete his tenure, Governor Wike again moved for his removal to pave way for his personal and selfish interest of campaigning for a southern president and later installed Senator Iyorchia Ayu as Chairman of the party.

“Today, the same Governor is calling for the removal of Senator Ayu. Is he the only person in the PDP?

“We, therefore, call on the leadership of the party and the Presidential Candidate to go ahead with its scheduled campaigns.

“The group also advised party members and supporters nationwide not to be distracted by Governor Wike’s activities, saying that the governor is already carrying out the job assigned to him by Bola Tinubu.”

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

