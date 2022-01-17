Group advises Buhari to explore political solutions to Kanu, Igboho cases

The Igbo Think Tank, also know as Nzuko Umunna, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to explore Political solutions in the cases of Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho, so that the duo would be released from detention.

The group advised that by constructively engaging with the IPOB leader and all self-determination leaders, including Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, the federal government could avoid undue distractions for the country.

In a statement signed by the Executive Secretary of Nzuko Umunna, Ngozi Odumuko, on Monday, the Think Tank urged the President to “explore the opportunities provided by the intervention of South-East Governors, South East NASS Caucus, South East Council of Traditional Rulers, Representatives of Igbo Archbishops and Bishops, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Pa Mbazulike Amaechi, and some groups in the South-East to release Nnamdi Kanu and resolve his matter politically.”

“Public opinion and sentiments show that Nigerians want Mr President to deploy political solution and release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Political solution will lead to permanent peace and a sense of nationhood, as the country will only experience true progress in an atmosphere of peace and tranquillity,” it added.

Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has been in detention for months after he was allegedly abducted in Kenya and returned to Nigeria.

Igboho on the other hand, is currently being detained in the Republic of Benin, a situation allegedly orchestrated by the Nigerian government.

While Kanu leads an agitation for the secession of Igbos and Southeasterners from Nigeria, Igboho is also a leading voice clamoring for an independent Yoruba Nation for the South-West people.

