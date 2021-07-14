 Group alleges plan by APC to launch media attacks on Gov Ortom | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

Group alleges plan by APC to launch media attacks on Gov Ortom

Published

3 seconds ago

on

Group alleges plan by APC to launch media attacks on Gov Ortom

A group, Youth Alliance, has alleged that it has uncovered plans by those it described as “enemies of Benue State” and sponsored by the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) to launch a media attack on the state governor, Samuel Ortom.

The group in a statement on Wednesday by its president, Zone B, Comrade Ternenge Bendega claimed it reliably gathered “that enemies of Benue State sponsored by the leader of APC in the state have planned to hold a press conference on Friday this week (16th July, 2021) at Rockview Hotel Abuja to launch more attacks on the person and office of Governor Samuel Ortom.

“The attack-dog group assembled to sustain the media assault on Governor Ortom is called ‘Benue Renaissance Group’. It is headed by one Tardoo. He is one of the APC leader’s boys”.

Read also: Ortom vows to reject move by Nigerian govt to review Land Use Act

It further claimed, that “a governorship aspirant of APC is the one running the group. He gives them all the false information and negative narrative about Gov Ortom. The man joined APC not too long ago so he is doing everything to impress the leadership of the party so they can give him their ticket for 2023.

“This is the conspiracy these men have devised to cause more problems in Benue. Their aim is to create a false narrative that nothing is happening in the state and eventually call for state of emergency. They are working closely with some herdsmen groups who are looking for any opportunity to visit more pain on Benue. He is a friend of a former Governor of Kano state who has promised to support him to become governor of Benue so he can support the conquest agenda of the state. He agreed.

“We want these traitors and their sponsors to know that Benue state is not up for sale! We won’t allow anyone to betray us for his personal gain. Those colluding with Fulani Jihadists to take over our land and have seen Governor Ortom as the only obstacle must know that they have all of us to contend with. They will fail again!”, the statement concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....