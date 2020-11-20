Group asks EFCC to quiz Osun council chief over alleged theft of N193m

A civil society group, Centre for Transparency in Governance (CTG), has accused the Chairman of Oriade local government area of Osun State, Olubunmibi Obeisun, of stealing N193 million from the council.

In a petition dated November 6, 2020, and addressed to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the group alleged that Obeisun stole the funds by inflating contract costs, altering receipts, and contract duplication.

The CTG said: “We want EFCC to commence immediate investigation into the alleged criminal financial mismanagement levelled against Olubunmibi Ezekiel Obeisun for his three years tenure of office from 2018 to November 2020 for possible prosecution for financial crimes.

“All the actions of the local government chairman are contrary to the spirit of democratic ethos and value and social justice contract with the people of the council area and this has a serious negative impact on the life of the masses in the area.”

