Group asks INEC to ban parties, candidates involved in electoral violence | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Group asks INEC to ban parties, candidates involved in electoral violence
The Centre for Democracy and Development (West Africa) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ban any political party or candidates found to be involved in electoral violence ahead of the 2023 general elections.
The group, in a statement on Sunday, also called for the enactment of Electoral Offenses Commission and speedy prosecution of culprits, adding that there was an urgent need to sanitise the electoral landscape.
Idayat Hassan, the Director of CDD, who issued the statement, also condemned the violence which disrupted the conduct of bye-election for the Ekiti East Constituency (1) of the State House of Assembly.
The statement reads: “CDD condoles with the families of the voters killed in Polling Unit 007, Ward 07; we place a demand on the authorities that their death must never be in vain. And without equivocation, we call on the Nigeria Police to immediately arrest and prosecute all the criminal elements responsible for the killing of the three voters, and injuring policewoman and the INEC Staff who were on election duty.
“As we head up to the 2023 general elections, we challenge INEC to be ready to take the decisive step of banning any political party and/or candidates involved in electoral violence. Until there is a deterrent, the political class may never play by the rule of engagement. We hope that the 2023 General Elections will see less electoral violence.
“Despite the peace accord signed by the political actors participating in the election on March 17, 2021, criminal elements have again undermined the smooth conduct of the election.
“Those who do not want the electorate to decide the outcome of an election have again frustrated the efforts of INEC to improve on the existing quality and standard of elections.
“This latest attempt to subvert the will of the electorate undermines the assurance that votes would count. It is most unfortunate that politicians have continued to demoralize the commission’s effort to ensure a violent free bye-election.
READ ALSO: Four die in Ekiti election violence, INEC suspends exercise
“Electoral violence affects electoral participation; particularly it increases voter apathy in several ways; studies abound that voters who have experienced threats of election violence at the polls are less likely to vote in future elections. Electoral violence does undermine the modest progress of INEC towards ensuring the conduct of free, fair and credible elections.
“As we prepare for the off-cycle polls in Anambra (2021), Ekiti and Osun (2022), the National Assembly must take the opportunity of the Constitution and Electoral Amendment process to enact the Electoral Offenses Commission. The commission will be responsible for investigating and diligently prosecuting all acts of electoral violence and other related matters.
“There is an urgent need to sanitize the electoral landscape, empowering the election management architecture to conduct seamless, transparent and credible elections, where losers will exhibit sportsmanship and winners will be gracious in their victory.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
FA Cup: Iheanacho bags brace, assist as Leicester stun Man Utd; Chelsea through
Super Eagles duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were both in action for Leicester City in their FA Cup...
Juventus’ hopes of 10th straight Serie A title dented with shock loss to Benevento
Serie A champions, Juventus had their title hopes dented after a shock home defeat to Benevento in a league game...
Man City keep quadruple hopes alive, beat Everton to reach FA Cup semis
Manchester City are into the semifinal of the English FA CUp after overcoming Everton in a last-eight clash at the...
Oshoala scores goal no.15, bags assist as Barca Ladies beat Vallecano
Super Falcons star, Asisat Oshoala scored a goal and bagged an assist on Saturday to help Barca Ladies to a...
Lewandowski bags hat-trick, Haaland nets brace as Bayern win, Dortmund draw
German Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich thrashed Stuttgart 4-0 in a league game on Saturday, with Robert Lewandowski scoring a hat-trick....
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week was majorly characterised by funding rounds as notable Nigerian startups raised capital from various VCs. Delivery logistics company...
Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m Series A round. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m...
Facebook launches Instagram Lite in Sub-Saharan Africa
Facebook on Friday announced the launch of Instagram Lite in Sub-Saharan Africa to address connectivity issues in the region. The...
9 free tools you can use for academic writing
We want to write the best academic pieces, and we want it easy. But the million-dollar question is, is this...
How to convert PDF to PNG images the right way?
PDF documents might be excellent for presentations and assignments, but it isn’t exactly practical for saving images. In that case,...
Merging PDF files with proficiency and accuracy
PDF documents and files are the most in-demand documents in this generation. This is because from the name itself, “Portable...