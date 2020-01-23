Group attacks Magu for justifying EFCC invasion of Ibadan nightclub

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has been chided for justifying the raid on a club in Ibadan by his men.

He was chided by an Abuja based Civil Society Organisation; the Society for Rule of Law in Nigeria (SRLN).

The group said the raid was crude, adding that the EFCC under Magu would soon start to also invade churches, mosques or even social gatherings.

According to a statement on Thursday, by its co-coordinator, Dr Chima Ubeku, the SRLN argued that there was no justification for the last week invasion of a club in Ibadan, Oyo State by operatives of the EFCC.

It noted that in civilized societies, financial crimes are not investigated through crude invasion of public places to carry out wanton arrest of both the guilty and the innocent.

The SRLN said it was inexcusable that Magu could defend the alleged barbaric act carried out in Ibadan last week by the EFCC operatives by supposedly saying that internet fraudsters gather in the nightclubs to spend the money gotten from their victims.

The group asked, “Does it then suggest that anyone that goes to nightclub is a yahoo boy or girl? What will now happen to those with legitimate source of income and are club goers?

“Were those workers at Club 360 in Ibadan that were brutalized, humiliated, injured, arrested and detained by the EFCC last week also internet fraudsters?”

While chiding Magu for allegedly running the EFCC like a brutish organization, the SRLN said apart from cases already investigated and charged to court before he assumed office, the EFCC boPss should be asked how many convictions he has achieved since he stated his “jankara operations.”

