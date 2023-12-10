Group attacks Ondo commissioner over claims Gov Akeredolu’s signature was forged

The Ondo Elite Assembly (OEA) has verbally attacked the state commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Razak Obe over allegations that ailing Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s signature had been forged in official documents.

The group labelled the raging signature forgery scandal in the state as an attempt to coerce Governor Akeredolu to transfer power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, following the governor’s prolonged absence in the state,

The scandal was first brought to public notice by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Kayode Ajulo, who in an interview, alleged that some officials in the state were signing documents on behalf of the ailing governor.

According to Ajulo, the scheme was to stop Aiyedatiwa from taking over from the governor since power has not been transferred to him constitutionally, making way for the hijack of state governance by the cabal.

The signature forgery issue was also confirmed by Obe in a letter to Aiyedatiwa, alleging that the forged signature of the governor was found in a document sent to his office.

However, the OEA, in a statement issued on Saturday by its General Secretary, Chief Yemi Oladiran, debunked the allegation, calling it false alarm and frustrations from defeated expectations.

“What we are witnessing in Ondo State is the frustration resulting from defeated expectations,” the group said.

“Akeredolu’s ‘sin’ is simply that he has refused to die. This entire forgery alarm is merely an attempt to blackmail and defame the governor. They aim to coerce the governor into transferring power to Aiyedatiwa.”

The group also condemned Obe over his claims of forgery regarding the governor’s signatures, accusing him of intentionally deceiving members of the public and attempting to incite unrest and violence against the government.

“It is absurd to witness a member of the state executive council releasing a state document and investigating the signature of a state governor without consulting the governor, who appointed him or any relevant state officials.

“The act of making the state document public or investigating the governor’s signature, despite the governor’s denial of forgery, is a breach of confidentiality.

“The commissioner should have referred the matter to the law enforcement agencies, who are entrusted with the responsibility of investigating and penalizing perpetrators of such heinous crimes.

“We also find it highly suspicious that Commissioner Rasaq Obe addressed his protest letter to the deputy governor instead of the governor himself, considering that the alleged forgery revolves around the governor’s signature.

“As a member of the state executive council, does Rasaq Obe have the authority to engage forensic experts to examine the governor’s approval? Moreover, it is even more concerning that he conducted a forensic investigation without informing the governor, whose signature he claimed was forged.

“We have credible information that Rasaq Obe has made other requests to the governor, for which approval has not been granted. We challenge him to disclose these requests to the public, as they involve ridiculous amounts of money.

“For instance, when an approval for a huge amount was granted for the renovation of his office, why did he not release the document that contained the approval? We dare say he should make it public.

“Furthermore, when an approval of over N150 million was granted to organise DevelopOndo, why did he not raise any concerns about the signature?

“To date, he has failed to account for the expenditure of these funds. We invite the general public to pose these questions to Rasaq Obe and demand answers. The funds released for developondo should also be investigated thoroughly.

“For us, this recent development does not come as a surprise. We have always been aware of the intentions of everyone in the cabinet.

“Rasaq Obe had been promised the position of deputy governor by Aiyedatiwa. Their plan was that if Akeredolu should die, Lucky Aiyedatiwa would assume the governorship while Rasaq would become the deputy,” the group alleged.

