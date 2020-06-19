Group calls for end to wanton killings in Southern Kaduna

The Interfaith Mediation Centre, (IMC), Kaduna has pleaded with warring parties to put an end to wanton killings in Southern Kaduna by sheathing their swords and forgiving one another.

The group made the plea on Friday in a statement jointly signed by its Co-Directors; Pastor James Wuye, and Imam Muhammad Ashafa, following the killings and destruction of property due to the activities of bandits, herdsmen and indigenes in the area.

IMC in the statement called on all relevant government agencies at all levels to intensify efforts in bringing these killings to an end and appealed to citizens within the southern region of the State and other communities within the state, to serve as peace ambassadors.

The statement added that, “The Community Peace Action Network, (CPAN) of the Interfaith Mediation Centre (IMC), Kaduna has followed with heavy concern on the recent chronicles in Southern Kaduna leading to widespread killings and maiming of innocent persons including women and children as well as destruction of possession.

“Reports of these horrible attacks on innocent citizens is really worrisome, a situation that is still ravaging communities in form of attacks as; land related disputes, banditry, kidnapping, crop and livestock farmers clash, ethnic and religious conflict/extremism, has become the center stage in southern Kaduna and other locations within the State.

“We appreciate the efforts and commitment and dedication of Nigerians that have joined their voices to speak against the ugly incidences by their actions to ensure that peace prevail in that region and the country at large,” the statement added.

