Politics
Group claims Peter Obi won Nigeria’s election, hails LP candidate
The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide claimed on Monday the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, won the February 25 presidential election.
The group was reacting to a statement credited to one Amb. Tony Obizoba, who claimed to be its Director of Implementation and Strategic Planning, on the election.
Obizoba had in a statement said Obi’s presidency was not destined to happen this year.
But in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia, the Ohanaeze described Obizoba’s remark as reckless and irresponsible.
It added that available evidence revealed that the former Anambra State governor won the election.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on March 1 declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the winner of the election after polling 8,794,726 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar Obi, and 15 others in the exercise.
Atiku and Obi had since rejected the outcome of the election and vowed to challenge it in court.
The statement read: “Ohanaeze Nidigbo is impressed, thrilled, and fascinated by the groundswell and intimidating mass movement, which has come to signify the consciousness of the paradigm shift from a consumption economy to a production economy, which the Obi-Datti movement symbolises in the present day Nigeria.
READ ALSO: Ohanaeze rejects 2023 presidential election results, says it’s worst poll ever
“Ohanaeze Ndigbo is proud to state that Peter Obi is a man whose track record of accomplishments has countervailed the regrettable and despicable tailspin of Nigerian bourgeois cash and carry democracy.
“Thus, Nigerians both at home and in the Diaspora have, through the Obi phenomenon, demonstrated a loud irrepressible, and indelible landmark; an irrevocable corroboration that evil men thrive because good men go to sleep.
“One major challenge that has afflicted the Igbo for some decades now is the adulteration of the communal sensibility, the Igbo sense of originality. This is one of the harsh realities of the Nigerian civil war where Nigerian soldiers comprising diverse ethnicities including mercenaries from Niger, Chad Republics, etc occupied the Igbo land.
“As happens in such military occupations, some Igbo women who went astray from the Igbo enclaves were assaulted, debauched and adulterated. These women later came back with pregnancies to give birth to monstrous hybrids.
“Some of these rabble-rousing products of adultery who, given the openness of the Igbo society, have gained access to Igbo red caps have become the mischief-makers, charlatans, social climbers, and media navigators who leech on the invaluable footprints of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to issue press releases for narrow, perverse and illicit pecuniary interests.”
