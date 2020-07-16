Group claims politicians using media to fight against Buhari’s anti-corruption war

A supposed orchestrated media campaign against the ongoing anti-corruption fight launched by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has been blamed on some politicians.

The blame was placed on the doorstop of some politicians by the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) which claimed that the sponsors of the media attacks were out to rubbish the determination of the President to rid the country of systemic corruption.

Comrade Solomon Adodo who made the claim while speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Thursday said that most of the sponsored media campaigns are “out right lies; some are concoctions and a hotchpotch of deliberated falsehood, dirty imaginations and misdirected vengeful attacks.”

The youth leader also added that: “These people not only aim to rubbish the determination of President Muhammadu Buhari to rid the country of systemic corruption but also to destabilise his government so that an eventual takeover is guaranteed.

“They began by insinuating that if Magu is guilty of corruption, it means the President has altogether lost it. In fact, they claim that by the government allowing him to stay this long, it means the anti-corruption fight is a charade. But this notion is laughable, because it is the same government of Buhari that is probing him now”.

The NYCN also commended the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, in the on-going fight against corruption despite several media barbs targeted at his personality.

“Another group has focused their attention on the Star Chief Law Officer of Federation, the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN.

”Their antics are infantile, comical and full of delusions that one is forced to pity them. You may have seen a building which they claim that Mr. Malami built for his son. And you may have read of other properties which they unsuccessfully tried to link him to. These have all been found to be nothing other than merchandise in falsehood,” Adodo said.

