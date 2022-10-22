Group condemns Wike’s endorsement of Sanwo-Olu, demands apology

The Atiku People United (APU), an advocacy group comprising friends and associates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday berated the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, over the endorsement of his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for the second term in office.

Wike on October 18 endorsed Sanwo-Olu while speaking at the 22nd Conference Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials held at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Victoria Island.

He said: “If Sanwo-Olu is not doing (well), even if he belongs to my party, I will not come here. If you belong to my party and you are not doing well in governance, you won’t see me.

“ If you don’t belong to my party and you are doing well, you will see me. Good governance is what I stand for. I will not regret to say that I am in support of you (Sanwo-Olu) for the second term. Others should not waste their time.”

However, in a statement issued after an emergency meeting in Lagos, the group described Wike’s action as ill-informed and a betrayal of trust.

The statement was signed by the founding National Vice Chairman, South-West of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dapo Sarumi, the party’s South-West Zonal Secretary, Rahman Owokoniran, and former Executive Director, Finance, Nigeria Television Authority, Dr. Babs Akinlolu.

READ ALSO: Wike shuns PDP, endorses Sanwo-Olu for second term in Lagos

The statement read: “If Governor Wike’s major grouse is that Governor Tambuwal betrayed him by endorsing Atiku openly and the National Chairman, Iyorcha Ayu, did the same by openly endorsing Tambuwal’s action, how then do we describe what he did in Lagos? Does he have any further justification for vilifying anyone and continuing in arms against his beloved party?

“By this action, he (Wike) has not only betrayed Lagos PDP, but the entire good people of Lagos who may not forget his action in a hurry.

“Now we urge him to sheath his sword and agree that as human beings no one is perfect. The goodwill he built over the years must not be destroyed on the altar of ego.

“We urge all PDP members in Lagos to remain focused and keep the faith. Lagosians will determine who rules and not individuals as the era of impunity and indecent political manipulations are over and done with. Our votes will definitely count.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now