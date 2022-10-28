Group counsels Ortom on opposition to Atiku’s presidential bid

The Middle Belt Renaissance Movement (MRM) on Friday urged the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, to stop his opposition of the presidential aspiration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the MRM, Philip Terver, who made the call in a statement in Abuja, said the governor’s position would undermine the interest of the Middle Belt if Atiku wins the 2023 presidential election.

Ortom is one of the five governors who have withdrawn from the PDP’s presidential campaign council to press home their demand for the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

Others are Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

READ ALSO: 2023: Atiku apologised on WhatsApp, refused to do so in public —Ortom ramps up offensive against ex-VP

Ortom and some elder statesmen in the state had on October 26 withdrawn their support for the former Vice President for working against the interest of the state’s residents.

The development followed Abubakar’s alleged controversial comments on the recent killings by herdsmen in the state.

Terver, however, urged Ortom and the governors to sheathe their swords and work together in a bid to rescue Nigerians from the maladministration of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The statement reads: “They should all come back to the fold and work for the victory of the party in the interest of Nigerians, who have suffered untold hardships under the misrule of APC.

“The governor’s attack on the personality of the former Vice President is a desecration of Tiv traditional institution.

“We are appealing to our brothers and sisters in the state, to appeal to the governor to sheathe his sword and come back to the fold for the interest of all who are earnestly waiting for a genuine change at the center.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now