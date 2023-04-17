Group decries Buhari’s approach to Nigeria’s insecurity

A group, Northern States Christian Elders Forum (NOSCEF), has decried President Muhammadu Buhari’s approach to the security challenge in the country.

The group was reacting to the recent killings in Benue, Taraba, and Southern Kaduna.

Armed herdsmen had killed hundreds of people in Benue, and Taraba in the last few years, while bandits had also killed several others in Southern Kaduna.

Gunmen suspected to be bandits killed at least 32 people and set 30 houses ablaze in a community in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State last week.

74 people were killed in two separate attacks by gunmen in Benue State on April 8.

The Chairman of NOSCEF, Ejoga Inalegwu, in a statement on Monday, decried Buhari’s lukewarm approach to the fight against terrorism and other security challenges in the country.

The group, therefore, urged security agencies to rise up to the challenge.

The statement read: “NOSCEF is worried that the recent increasing wave of unchecked and persistent killings in Benue, Taraba, and Southern Kaduna by bandits/herdsmen are seeming to look like the parting gift, of the Buhari administration to our people as it rounds up its 8-year rule.

“We are shocked that, with the security architecture in place, such wanton killings in such magnitude, can be perpetrated without any counter from the security forces.

“We are therefore calling on the security forces to checkmate the ugly trend and go after those terrorizing, killing, maiming people and destroying properties of citizens.

“We also appeal to all Nigerians to pray for God’s intervention in bringing to an end the new wave of killings across the states.”

