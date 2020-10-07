Group decries increasing wave of kidnappings in Southern Kaduna

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) has decried the increasing wave of recent kidnappings which has left residents in the area living in fear.

SOKAPU in a statement issued on Tuesday said that the continuous kidnapping of innocent people unabated has created anxiety, confusion and fear in the state.

The group in the statement issued by its National Public Relations Officer, Luka Binniyat, noted that the development has further cast what it described dark, grim hue on the ever diminishing security reality in the state.

The statement by SOKAPU reads in part; “It has been over one week today since trigger-happy gunmen abducted the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Kaura Local Government Area (LGA) in Southern part of Kaduna State – Dr. Bege Katuga – on his farm in Juji – a suburb of Kaduna town that falls under Chikun local government area.”

READ ALSO: People playing politics with Southern Kaduna crisis, giving it different narratives —CAN

It added, “The commercial bike rider that conveyed him to the farm was gruesomely shot dead on the spot before the kidnappers of the Chairman disappeared with him into the unknown.”

The statement observed that for about 42 days since gunmen in broad day light invaded Prince Academy, Damba Kasaya in Chikun LGA, which also forms part of Southern Kaduna and killed Benjamin Auta, 35 taking away Miracle Danjuma,16; Favor Danjuma, 10 and Happiness Odoji, 16. Their teachers: Mr Shadrach Bako, 28 and Miss Christiana Madugu, 27 were also kidnapped alongside their hapless pupils.

“Till date, the fate of these innocent children and their teachers is unknown, as government and security agencies have kept sealed lips over this crime as if their lives don’t matter,” the statement recalled.

It noted that the abduction of Katuka, a serving Local Government Chairman, has thrown the people in the state, into anxiety, confusion and fear.

Join the conversation

Opinions