Group decries killings in South-East, sues for peace

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Council of Elders has condemned the killings in the South-East part of the country.

The Chairman of the Council, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, who addressed journalists on Thursday in Owerri, Imo State, said the killings are more pronounced in Enugu and Ebonyi States.

He also lamented the killing of innocent people and destruction of their property in the region, noting that residents of communities near the Kogi and Benue States borders had fled their homes.

The elder statesman urged the President-General of the apex Igbo socio-political organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor and the Chairman of South-East Governors’ Forum, Dave Umahi to convene a meeting of all leaders in the region in a bid to address the problem.

Iwuanyanwu said: “In the past few weeks, many parts of Igboland have experienced unprovoked attacks in some parts of Enugu and Ebonyi States. The case of Enugu is a clear invasion of Igboland by unknown people.

“Ohanaeze Council of Elders views this situation as a declaration of hostility against Igbo. Make no mistake about it, any attack on any Igbo man is an attack on all Igbo.”

