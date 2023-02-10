Group demands disbandment of Ebubeagu in Ebonyi

The youth organization of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) on Friday demanded the disbandment of the South-East security network, Ebubeagu, in Ebonyi State.

The OYC National President, Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, made the call in a statement on Friday.

Igboayaka described the security outfit as a terror group sponsored by Governor David Umahi in the state.

He expressed fear that the Ebubeagu might unleash violence during the general elections and charged security agencies to check the outfit’s activities.

He said: “Ebubeagu militias squad in Ebonyi State is now a terror to villagers and a tool of harassment, torture and intimidation against any perceived political enemy of Governor David Umahi. The activities of Ebubeagu are becoming too worrisome and unbearable.

“The National Security Adviser, National Director of State Security Service, Inspector- General of Police must as a matter of urgency understand that Ebubeagu in Ebonyi State is merely serving the interest of Governor David Umahi, and it’s a time bomb waiting to blow.

“It is, therefore, very necessary at this time to banish Ebubeagu militias in Ebonyi before the 2023 general election otherwise heads will roll in Ebonyi.”

