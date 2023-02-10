News
Group demands disbandment of Ebubeagu in Ebonyi
The youth organization of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) on Friday demanded the disbandment of the South-East security network, Ebubeagu, in Ebonyi State.
The OYC National President, Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, made the call in a statement on Friday.
Igboayaka described the security outfit as a terror group sponsored by Governor David Umahi in the state.
He expressed fear that the Ebubeagu might unleash violence during the general elections and charged security agencies to check the outfit’s activities.
He said: “Ebubeagu militias squad in Ebonyi State is now a terror to villagers and a tool of harassment, torture and intimidation against any perceived political enemy of Governor David Umahi. The activities of Ebubeagu are becoming too worrisome and unbearable.
READ ALSO: PDP alleges Ebubeagu behind killings in Imo, demands its disbandment
“The National Security Adviser, National Director of State Security Service, Inspector- General of Police must as a matter of urgency understand that Ebubeagu in Ebonyi State is merely serving the interest of Governor David Umahi, and it’s a time bomb waiting to blow.
“It is, therefore, very necessary at this time to banish Ebubeagu militias in Ebonyi before the 2023 general election otherwise heads will roll in Ebonyi.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...