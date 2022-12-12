Group demands Simon Ekpa’s arrest, prosecution over killings in South-East

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has demanded the immediate arrest and prosecution of Simon Ekpa, a self-acclaimed disciple of the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, over the killings and destruction in the South-East.

Ekpa, who is based in Finland, had recently declared a five-day sit-at-home across the South-East to press home the demand for boycott of the 2023 elections in the region.

IPOB had however dismissed the order as ill-founded and urged people of South-East to go about their normal activities.

In a statement issued on Monday by its Secretary-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the group said it would liaise with relevant agencies to demand Ekpa’s repatriation to Nigeria.

It accused Ekpa of using his criminal activities to undermine peace in the region.

The statement read: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has commenced the processes of making sure that those responsible for the pandemonium, destruction of public properties, killings, and civil unrest in the southeast will face the consequences of their actions, the incitement of chaos, and their contributions towards the insecurity challenges in the South-East.

“Ndigbo has identified Simon Ekpa as the overseas provocateur and instigator for the current killings in Imo State, the destruction of public properties in Enugu State, and disturbance of public peace and sporadic shootings in Ebonyi State.

“Ndigbo will liaise with relevant organizations, Finish Embassy in Nigeria, and Nigerians in Diaspora to seek ways to bring Simon Ekpa back to Nigeria to face prosecution and trials over the killings of south easterners, burning of public properties and the disturbances of public peace.

“The so-called self-acclaimed Biafran agitator is championing the disruption of election processes in the South-East, with evil decrees against the collection of PVCs in the southeast, and institute an illegal but violent sit at homes, to undermine the economy of Ndigbo in this festive seasons and stimulate violence, massacres, and chaos as Christmas gifts for Ndigbo.

“Ndigbo calls for the immediate arrest, and repatriation of Simon Ekpa, to Nigeria, he’s a trickery man and criminal hiding behind Finish citizenship and Biafra agitation to wreak havoc, extort monies from Nigerians abroad, and influence the insecurity challenges against Ndigbo.

“This is the height of deception and treachery against Ndigbo, and the immediate arrest of Simon Ekpa will end up insecurity challenges in the region and serve as a deterrent to others, who might want to consider being a menace to the public, particularly to the people of the South-East.”

