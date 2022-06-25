Group demands Tinubu’s prosecution over academic certificate

A civil rights organization, Center for Reform and Public Advocacy, on Saturday demanded the prosecution of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, for alleged presentation of a fake academic qualification.

The group had accused the former Lagos State governor of supplying false information on oath, in his Form EC9 submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The CPRA Legal Adviser, Agu Kalu, who made the call at a press briefing in Abuja, asked the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba, to order the arrest of the APC candidate within 48 hours or face a legal action.

Kalu insisted that Tinubu was not legally qualified to become Nigeria’s next president for supplying false information to INEC.

He said the ex-governor had in 1999 claimed that he attended Saint Paul Aroloya Children Home School, Ibadan between 1958 and 1964 and Government College, Ibadan between 1965 and 1969, only to turn around this year that he never attended any primary or secondary school in his EC9 form.

Kalu said: “We wrote a petition to the IGP on June 16, demanding the prosecution of Tinubu for providing false information on oath in his INEC form CF 001 which he submitted in 1999.

“Since the IGP is yet to act on the petition, we are using this press conference to call on the IGP to do the needful. He is not above the law, nobody is above the law. Sections 191 and 192 of the 1999 Constitution make it a criminal offence to provide false information on oath.

“We are also calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the IGP to arrest and prosecute Tinubu for perjury. It is a very serious issue.”

