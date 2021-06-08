Group demands zoning of presidency to North-Central in 2023 | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Group demands zoning of presidency to North-Central in 2023
A group simply known as the North-Central Peoples Forum (NCPF) on Tuesday demanded the zoning of the presidency to the region in 2023.
In a statement jointly issued in Abuja by its Publicity Secretary, Sule Audu Dickson and an ex-officio member, Tunde Olusunle, the group described the North-Central as a rallying point for Nigeria since the civil war.
According to NCPF, North-Central which had produced several Nigerian leaders including two former Heads of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retd) and Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd) as well as ex-military President Ibrahim Babangida should be rewarded with the presidency in 2023.
READ ALSO: Gowon advocates zoning, rotational presidency in Nigeria
The group stressed that the country’s democracy was midwifed by Abubakar in 1999.
“Babangida was able to move the capital of Nigeria all the way from Lagos to North-Central, which is part of the North,” it added.
By: Isaac Dachen
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....