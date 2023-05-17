﻿Group echos Gov Matawalle, urges security agencies to block CBN gov, Emefiele, from ‘sneaking out’ of Nigeria

Security agencies in the country including all anti-graft agencies have been urges to work in synergy and ensure that the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele does not sneak out of the country until he clears himself of all pending allegations against him.

The call was made by a group known as ‘Nigerian Watch Front Group’ in a press statement signed and issued by the National Coordinator, Abubakar Gazali in Bauchi on Wednesday.

The same call had been made on Monday by the Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, who urged President Muhammadu Buhari to stop Emefiele, from leaving the country on a foreign trip.

The governor in a statement issued in insisted that the CBN governor must give an account of his tenure to the incoming administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Emefiele has come under scathing criticisms from Nigerians over CBN’s poor handling of the redesign of the naira which caused untold hardship in the country.

On it’s part, the group also called for immediate confiscation of the International Passport of the CBN Governor urging the Security agencies to place a traveling ban on him indefinitely.

READ ALSO:Emefiele says USSD users will suffer consequences of N120bn bank and telco dispute

The statement further noted that, following the recent update revealing that the CBN Governor, had allegedly secured a study leave to pursue his education further abroad, “it is consequent upon us to call on all security agencies to as a matter of urgency beam their search light on Mr Emefiele and place him on watch list.”

The Nigerian Watch Front Group also urged the Nigeria Immigration Service to ban Emefiele from travelling out of the country by confiscating his International Passport.

According to the statement, “In no distance time, our petitions will arrive Embassies of the United State of America, United Kingdom and other foreign countries to immediately issue visa ban restrictions on the CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele, his de factor CBN Deputy Governor, Dr. Kingsley Obiora, Emmanuel Ukeje”

The group stated that “It is worrisome that the Governor has the effrontery to vacate Nigeria after plugging the country’s economic power house into his pocket and that of few elites.”

The group stated that “There is no doubt that the incoming administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu will review and conduct due investigations into the reckless financial services and loans approved to few selected individuals on the yardstick of connection”.

By Yemi Kanji

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now