Group introduces Fadaka currency for proposed Oduduwa Republic | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Group introduces Fadaka currency for proposed Oduduwa Republic
A group fighting for the independence of the Yoruba people, Oduduwa Republic, has introduced the currency for the proposed Yoruba nation.
The group disclosed some images of the proposed currency on its Twitter handle @OduduwaRepublic, on Sunday.
The tweet read: “Oduduwa National Currency shall be called ‘FADAKA’ Meaning Silver. Here is a 50 Fadaka Sample Banknote.
“This is our highest denomination and we are bringing back our coins.”
In another tweet, the group also showed off the sample of its 20 Fadaka banknote.
The tweet read, “Oduduwa National Currency shall be called ‘ .. or short as just ‘
Here is a 20 Fadaka Sample Banknote.
Oduduwa National Currency shall be called ‘FADAKA’ Meaning Silver .. or short as just ‘FAD’ Here is a 20 Fadaka Sample Banknote.”
Ripples Nigeria reported how Yoruba Historian, Banji Akintoye alongside the Yoruba warlord, Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho) recently declared the sovereignty of the Yoruba nation.
Akintoye and Igboho, among other Yoruba leaders stated that the Yoruba nation can be independent and yet, thrive, noting that the most important thing for the Yoruba nation was to learn to work towards its sovereignty.
According to him, this is not a time to discuss issues surrounding restructuring, resource control or a new constitution but rather to secede from Nigeria, and urged all Yoruba patriots to work together for the independence of the Yoruba nation through peaceful deliberations.
“We have declared that sovereignty now but we must work together. We have just talked about what the Yoruba nation is suffering in Nigeria. There should be no reason why we cannot all work together to extricate ourselves from this rubble that Nigeria has become.
“My advice to young people is to gather together, speak to leaders hesitating about Nigeria, there is no reason for any Yoruba person to be talking about restructuring or a new constitution or resource control, the game is up, we have seen enough of Nigeria, we have decided our status in the world today, we have moved forward, let us move smoothly without any violence, don’t fight anyone. There should be no war, we are going to have a separate Yoruba conference very soon.”
READ ALSO: Southern, Middle Belt leaders condemn DSS attempted arrest of Igboho
On his part, Igboho, said the South-West states were no longer under Nigeria, urging Yoruba people living in other parts of the country to return to the South-West.
His words, “All the Yoruba youth in this land support our father (Banji Akintoye). We are in support because we know that these are our real fathers who understand that we are fighting for our rights against people that are disturbing us on our land. If we meet any Fulani herdsman, we are ready to face and destroy them starting from now, if any policeman attacks us for that, we are ready for them.
“We are ready to challenge a country that has nothing for the Yoruba people, we are taking back our territory. I meet with 5 years old, 6 years old children, that have no fathers, mothers, nothing, these children smoke Indian hemp, this country is finished, we don’t want Nigeria again, we want the Yoruba nation, we don’t fear anybody, we fear only God, enough is enough.
“Fulanis are cheating us, they rape our women, make videos of that so we can see. Benin Republic is not up to Osun State, and they are living in peace, there is security. Yoruba citizens are going to work as maids there, some of our people are even sent back when they don’t have their papers. When some of us here were little, Ghanaians come here to work as cobblers, but now, Yorubas are asked to leave.”
Oduduwa National Currency shall be called '𝗙𝗔𝗗𝗔𝗞𝗔' Meaning Silver. 💶 🏦
Here is a 50 Fadaka Sample Banknote. 🔵🌟🔴🌟🟢 pic.twitter.com/1yLiLobKv9
— Yoruba Nation (@OdudwaRepublic) March 20, 2021
Oduduwa National Currency shall be called '𝗙𝗔𝗗𝗔𝗞𝗔' Meaning Silver. 💶 🏦 .. or short as just ' 𝗙𝗔𝗗'
Here is a 20 Fadaka Sample Banknote. 🔵🌟🔴🌟🟢 pic.twitter.com/L2gKhC1edL
— Yoruba Nation (@OdudwaRepublic) March 21, 2021
