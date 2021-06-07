Group mobilizes Nigerians in Diaspora for June 12 protest march in London | Ripples Nigeria

A human rights group, Concerned Nigerians (CN), has called on Nigerians in the diaspora, especially those residing in London, United Kingdom, to come out en masse to join a proposed protest march to be held on June 12.

The group, in a statement on Monday, called on Nigerians anywhere they are to join the protest which it said was being organised to fight for good governance in the Nigeria.

In the statement, CN urged Nigerians in the UK who are interested in joining the protest to converge at the Trafalgar Square in Central London on the date from 12pm.

The June 12 Protest has been trending on major social media platforms with many organisations, groups and human rights activists calling on Nigerians to join the mass movement in the country aimed at protesting against President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s continued infringment on the rights of Nigerians, insecurity, banditry and other forms of criminality in the country.

By Isaac Dachen

