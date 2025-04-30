Group of lawyers call on Bauchi SSG, AG to step-aside over graft allegations

A group known as Lawyers for the Cause of Bauchi (LAWBA) and allied groups have called on the Secretary to the Bauchi State Government (SSG), Accountant General of the State and other officials involved in allegations of money laundering and corruption to resign or be suspended fortwith.

The call was made by the group while addressing newsmen in Bauchi on Tuesday, led by U. K. Adams Esq. Vice Chairman, Lawyers for the Cause of Bauchi (LAWBA) & Co-Ordinator Programme Secretariat.

The group said that, “based on the seriousness of the allegations against the SSG of Bauchi State, the Accountant General and other officials involved in the corruption case currently pending before Honourable Justice O. A. Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja and the fact that some of these officials of Bauchi State Government shunned an earlier invitation by the EFCC on the matter, we call on all of them to resign or step aside from their respective offices forthwith pending the determination of the case against them.”

“Upon their failure to do so, the Governor should immediately suspend them from office. In Edo State, it was only recently that the Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Samson Osagie was recalled from suspension after he, alongside the Chairman of the Local Government Service Commission, were suspended on allegations of involvement in financial corruption,” It added.

LAWBA stressed that, “So, the Governor of Bauchi State has the moral and even legal duty to follow suit. That is the only way speedy, smooth and expeditious hearing of the case can be attained while at the same time the battered image into which the matter dragged the reputation of the state would be positively adjusted.”

It added, “We wish to add at this juncture that anything short of this will further erode confidence about the credibility, integrity and standing of the Bala Mohammed-led administration with regards to financial fidelity, probity, accountability and so on.”

The group stated that, “In other words, the ball has now been put in the court of these anti-graft bodies with respect to matters involving Bauchi State like other states in the country.”

LAWBA then expressed happiness over the fact that the Court of Appeal sitting in Jos, Plateau State in Appeal No: CA/19/2023 delivered judgement on the 28/03/2025 affirming the decision of the lower court to the effect that the law earlier made by the Sen Bala Mohammed-led administration in Bauchi State which was meant to create a corruption fighting body in the frame or similar to the EFCC is invalid.

The group stated that, “The implication of the judgement is that the Court has further cleared the coast as regards the role, duties and responsibilities of the EFCC and ICPC on corruption and other cases of graft against Bauchi State.”

On efforts and searchlight towards unravelling corruption cases against Bauchi State, he said that it must be doubled stating that, “In the Press Conference we addressed on this issue in Bauchi in September 2024, we decried the selective, partial and illegal process to which the Bauchi State Government subjected its former Accountant-General, Sa’idu Abubakar in the name of fighting corruption.”

He stated that, “This is against the backdrop of the fact that beside the said former A.G being the only public figure out of many being singled out for investigation thereby making it more like a case of selective and persecution-driven process, the law on the basis of which the government was proceeding against him has been invalidated by the judgement of the Bauchi Division of the Federal High Court.”

According to the LAWBA, “It naturally concerns and disturbs all right-thinking persons that of the multitude and of course mind-boggling corruption cases pertaining to Bauchi State only the immediate past A-G was being singled out for the so-called investigation. Where are the likes of the former SSG among other officials or people related to the Governor or his government whose names keep featuring in one case or the other?”

It stressed that, “The needful must as such be done on a sustained basis until justice is attained. Our idea of justice on this matter is for the government at all levels to always give a satisfactory account of all the tax payers’ money, resources and other articles of general ownership put in their hands on trust.”

In conclusion, the group stated, “We join other well-meaning Nigerians in applauding the Supreme Court over its recent judgement to the effect that the Freedom of Information Act is applicable to both federal and all states in the country including their MDAs.”

It stressed that, “For us in the struggle for a better and secured Bauchi State, we shall deploy the veritable tool offered by the judgement to ensure that politicians and leaders don’t take the people for granted.”

“To succeed in these efforts, and as we have always emphasized, the media has a crucial and critical role to play. From how we have been relating to this point, we are confident that we will successfully handle the onerous task together,” LAWBA concluded.

By: Yemi Kanji

