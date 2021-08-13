Metro
Group of witches laud gov Ayade for sacking aide, Tawo
A group in Cross River State, Advocacy For Witches (AFAW) has commended the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Ben Ayade, for dismissing his Special Adviser on Forest Security, Thomas Tawo, also known as “General Iron”.
In a statement by its director, Leo Igwe, the group described Tawo as a notorious witch hunter and “blood letter”, who has been terrorising witches in the Boki Local Government Area in central Cross River.
The witch group claimed that in 2020, Tawo led some witch hunters to abduct, torture and lynch about fifteen witches in Boki without anyone taking action against him.
READ ALSO: Gov Ayade relaxes curfew in Cross River
“The victims of those vicious attacks including his mother who was allegedly tortured and set on fire, and unfortunately Mr Tawo or any of those implicated in the atrocious act has yet to be arrested or prosecuted.
“The sacking of this individual is long overdue; his dismissal should mark the end of the nightmare so-called witches have experienced in his hands,” the group stated.
