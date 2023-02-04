Group plans ‘Bring Back Our Old Notes’ protest, demands Emefiele’s resignation

A group under the auspices of the North Central Youth Stakeholders Forum (NCYSF) on Saturday asked Nigerians to prepare for a “Bring Back Our Old Notes” protest if the Naira scarcity lingers after Sunday.

The group’s call followed an appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) against the extension of the deadline for the Naira swap beyond February 10.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Mohammed Mohammed, the NCYSF described Abubakar’s statement as reckless and insensitive to the plights of ordinary Nigerians.

It alleged that over 80 percent of local government areas in the North-Central and across the country have no banks or Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).

READ ALSO: ‘Naira redesign a plot to force postponement of 2023 elections,’ Wike calls for calm despite currency scarcity

The group demanded the resignation of the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, and urged Nigerians to hold him and his collaborators responsible for the hardship caused by the redesign of the naira notes.

The statement read: “We call on all Nigerians to remain vigilant to the direction the country is heading in the present circumstances and to prepare to embark on a mass ‘Bring Back Our Old Notes’ protest in the event the insufficiency of the new notes persists beyond the 5th of February.

“Over 80 percent of local government areas in the North-Central, and indeed the entire country have no banks. The NCYSF wishes to remind the general public that their enemies are not hidden as can be seen from the recent statement of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now